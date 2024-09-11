LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $246.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

