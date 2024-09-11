LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,040 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

