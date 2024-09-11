LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 690 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

