LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $113,000 Position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,337,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 462,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the first quarter worth about $186,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:NFGC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.11.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
