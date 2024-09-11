LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $562,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

