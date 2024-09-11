LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $850,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE C opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

