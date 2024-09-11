LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Ryanair by 15.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 148,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $5,013,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Ryanair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 181,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.6 %

Ryanair stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

