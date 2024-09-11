LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,540 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

BUR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $159.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

