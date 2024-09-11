LGT Group Foundation Buys 2,721 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.