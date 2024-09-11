LGT Group Foundation Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,474,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.