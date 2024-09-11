LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 1,022 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average is $224.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,279. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

