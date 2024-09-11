LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 10,230 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,847 shares of company stock worth $274,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

