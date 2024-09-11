LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $184,389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

