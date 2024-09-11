LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,565 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exelon were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

