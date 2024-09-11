LGT Group Foundation Sells 882 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

