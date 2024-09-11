LGT Group Foundation Takes $430,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of CCEP opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

