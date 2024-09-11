LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13,949.92 and last traded at $13,949.92. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,000.00.

LICT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13,990.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15,180.66.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $293.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

