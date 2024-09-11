Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.53.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

