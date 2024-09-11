Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

