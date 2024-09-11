Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $69,864.48 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 4.2 %

LQDT stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

