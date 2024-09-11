Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.63.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.