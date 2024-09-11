Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 160,709 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

