Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.54.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.