Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 93,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Safe Bulkers worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

