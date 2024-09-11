Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last 90 days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

