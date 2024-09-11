Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Potbelly worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 859,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 152.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBPB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

