Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

