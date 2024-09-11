Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

