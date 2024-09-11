Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

In related news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

