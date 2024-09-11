Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

