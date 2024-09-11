Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iradimed by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 340,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. Iradimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $593.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

