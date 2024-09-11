Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TGTX stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

