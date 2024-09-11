Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,708,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OC opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.