Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,506 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.