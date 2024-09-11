Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

