Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 498.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

