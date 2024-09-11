Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,546,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $6,054,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.70.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,117 shares of company stock worth $17,608,685. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

