Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,866 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 32.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

