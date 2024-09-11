Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

