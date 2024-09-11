Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lovesac stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $325.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

