LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.73% of Kelly Services worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 178.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KELYA

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.