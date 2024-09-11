LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,467,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total transaction of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,479,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,479,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 975,885 shares of company stock valued at $175,641,223. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.