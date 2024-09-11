LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Valley National Bancorp worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 147.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

