LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Barclays began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

