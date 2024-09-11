LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

