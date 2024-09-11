LSV Asset Management Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

