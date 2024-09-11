LSV Asset Management Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

HRMY stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

