LSV Asset Management Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $774,555. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

