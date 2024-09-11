LSV Asset Management Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

