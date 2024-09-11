LSV Asset Management Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of WESCO International worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

